With Jaguar going all-electric in 2025, we take a look at what makes the F-Type 75 so special.

In a bid to say adieu in style and celebrate 75 years of Jaguar’s pedigree, the British iconic nameplate has showcased the F-Type 75 special edition, which marks an end of an era as it will be the last internal combustion engine (ICE) sports car for the company. Why is it the last call on petrol-powered sports cars? Jaguar has decided to draw curtains on ICE engines and will take the all-electric route.

The current model of the F-Type will be available till the end of 2022 and from January next year, the special 75th edition will begin its deliveries. As the F-Type 75 revs up the engine for one last time, we take a look at what makes it ‘the Special One’.

Jaguar F-Type 75: Last growl of the V8

In Jaguar’s words, the F-Type is synonymous with the stupendous supercharged 5-litre V8 thoroughbred, so we shall start with the engine options. The limited edition F-Type will be available in two power outputs starting from the F-TYPE 75 which has 444bhp under the hood with 580 Nm of torque and can do 0-100km in 4.4 seconds. It has a top speed of 285 kmph and is available in both rear-wheel and all-wheel-drive systems.

If you want to opt for the no holds bar version then the F-Type R 75 is at your service. It disappears 0-100 km in 3.5 seconds and the top speed is limited to 300 kmph. Packed with 567bhp and 700 Nm of torque, the F-Type R 75 is only available in all-wheel-drive.

The F-Type 75 and F-Type R 75 will be available in coupe and convertible styles.

Jaguar F-Type 75: Exclusive design touches

The limited edition F-Type versions look menacing in an all-blacked-out theme. The intelligent yet tactful touches add to the sports car’s assertiveness like changing the grille badge from red to black, and the R and R-Dynamic badge accent colours to black and grey rather than the traditional red and green colours. Both F-Type models come standard with 20-inch wheels. The five-spoke gloss black alloys have been smartly designed to become a 10-spoke design. F-Type R 75 owners can further fit Jaguar’s carbon ceramic brakes system as an optional feature.

Talk about making a sweeping statement, the rear extends subtly giving the F-Type 75 more swag with the new sleek LED tail lamps.

Jaguar F-Type 75: Interiors crafted to precision

Jaguar offers the best of both worlds of affluence with sportiness as the cabin is built with top-quality materials. The 12.3-inch digital cockpit offers different themes including having a simple layout with a massive centre rev-counter. The ergonomically designed lightweight slim-line seats offer both heating and cooling options.

Jaguar F-Type 75: Dynamic driving experience

The chassis of the F-Type 75 receives updates in the rear suspension which gets lighter aluminium die castings, larger wheel bearings and revised upper ball joints to enhance the camber and toe stiffness. It is also equipped with a rear electronic differential. All the further heighten and reinforce the handling and agility.

