What makes Tata Nexon India’s Safest car? Decoding the 4-star Global NCAP crash rating

Ever since its launch late last year, the Nexon has been racking up milestone after milestone for Tata Motors. The most recent of these came up yesterday when the Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP) announced that the Nexon had scored 4 stars in terms of safety during a crash test. This concurs with a news piece that we did early last year, that told the story of a Nexon rolling three times on the highway before coming to rest on its side. The occupant in the car walked away from the crash and testified to the Nexon’s superior build quality. However, does that qualify the headline we slapped on this story, we think so! Read on to find out why.

At the outset, let's qualify that when we say that the Nexon is the safest Indian car, we mean a car that was indigenously built in India ground up by an Indian carmaker. This disqualifies a lot of the major contenders for this space considering that most of them draw on plans and moulds that come from their respective parent companies or critical parts being imported. This makes Nexon one of the few cars that have earned the NCAP approval with 4 stars. The Nexon, which was launched with dual front airbags, anti-lock brakes and ISOFIX seat mounts as standard features across all variants, is one of the very few cars on sale presently with all these features. The GNCAP crash test reiterated the strong stance with the Nexon scoring four stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupant protection. The results from the GNCAP also showed that at the time of the crash, which was at a rolling speed of 64 kmph, the test dummies in the passenger received low forces on their head and neck, a testament to the Nexon’s ability to absorb the crash force.

https://images.financialexpress.com/2018/08/Screen-Shot-2018-08-07-at-2.35.14-PM-613x413.png

Tata Nexon Safety for Adult Occupants:

In the crash, the Tata Nexon SUV showed, that the Driver and passenger crash test dummy’s chest sensor indicated that there were no unusual forces exerted on either chest, although test showed that there was a minor chance of impact on the knees during a crash, from structures that were supported by transfascial tube. Other factors that helped the Nexon score high are the fact that it comes with both driver’s side seat belt reminders as well as ABS as standard.

Tata Nexon Body Shell Protection

One of the Tata’s strongest points in the crash was the bodyshell of the SUV, which even after a crash at 64 kmph, proved that it was capable of withstanding higher speed impact without losing its integrity. This is primarily down to the smart use of high-strength steel in the structure, which not only increases torsional stiffness and rigidity but also lowers weight. Tata Motors, in the last few years, has been able to successfully increase the strength of vehicle structures along with weight-reduction due to a mix of metals and alloys being used.

Child Protection in Tata Nexon

Isofix anchorages on the Tata Nexon with Isofix child restraint systems ensure that the SUV scored 3-Stars for Child Occupant safety. The rearward facing CRS installed with ISOFIX anchorages also gave encouraging results for children up to 18 months of age, with good protection for the head and chest of the child, although it is important to note that the dummy experienced a modicum of stress on the chest at the time of impact.

Watch the Full Tata Nexon GNCAP Crash Test Here: