What are Real-Time Driving Emission norms? Here’s all you need to know about RDE norms, the technology behind it, and how carmakers have made their cars compliant.

Emission norms are getting stringent globally, and the case is the same in India as well. India previously made a big leap from BS4 to BS6, and in recent times, carmakers have moved towards BS6 stage 2. With the new norms kicking into place from April 1, carmakers have been on their toes and have even decided to discontinue models and engines.

RDE Norms – What is it?

RDE norms or Real-Time Driving Emission norms require a vehicle to have an onboard self-diagnostic device to monitor the car’s emissions in real-time. The device will monitor the emission in the catalytic converter and the O2 sensor, eliminating the need for lab testing the vehicles. RDE is the major step towards BS6 Phase 2 norms in India.

Why discontinue diesel engines?

Cars with smaller diesel engines, like the Hyundai i20, Verna, Honda City, Mahindra Marazzo, etc use a smaller 1.5-litre diesel mill, which becomes too expensive for carmakers to make it comply with the new RDE norms. These engines currently use something called the LNT (Lean NoX Trap) technology, which is cost-effective.

In order to meet the stricter Phase 2 norms, carmakers will have to use the Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) method, which is more expensive. Also, another crucial factor carmakers need to consider is the sales volume, as smaller-capacity diesel engine sales are dwindling in India.

Larger-capacity diesel engines

While it’s expensive to make smaller diesel engines comply, the larger engines with over 2.0-litre capacity have already been installed with SCRs, making them BS6 Phase 2 compliant. These primarily include large, full-size SUVs like the Mahindra Scorpio-N, Tata Harrier, Safari, Jeep Compass, and others.