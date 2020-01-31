Honk more, wait more: All about this brilliant initiative by Mumbai Police!

Are you someone who is really fed up with the endless honking at traffic signals on the roads of Mumbai? Well, Mumbai Police has come to your rescue. The cops have recently come up with a new concept called 'The punishing signal'. According to this new concept, if the decibel level due to honking exceeds a certain level, then the waiting time at the traffic signal is increased automatically. That said, the more people honk, the more they will have to wait at the traffic signal that in turn will annoy them even more. Mumbai Police took to Twitter to share their brilliant idea and have released a 2-minute video of how 'The Punishing Signal' works.

Find out how the @MumbaiPolice hit the mute button on #Mumbai’s reckless honkers. #HonkResponsibly pic.twitter.com/BAGL4iXiPH — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 31, 2020

The video shows how the police managed to get the motorists waiting at a traffic signal in order to honk less. This is what the said tweet reads - "Horn not okay, please! Here is how the Mumbai Police hit the mute button on Mumbai city's reckless honkers. #HonkResponsibly." In the video, one can see people waiting at one of the traffic signals and impatient them, they are honking continuously. The police then installs decibel meters at selected signals in the city. In order to be specific, if the decibel meter detects noises exceeding 85 dB, the traffic light resets itself.

That said, suppose for a 90 second red light, if the decibel meter detects the sound of honking going over 85 dB, the timing will be reset to 90 seconds again no matter at what time it detects it. While this experiment was done by Mumbai Police just for a day, we believe implementing it on a permanent basis will certainly sort this honking issue in Mumbai.