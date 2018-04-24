What has to happen so that nothing happens: Continental’s focus on passive safety and sensorics

Modern vehicles that are equipped with driver assistance systems and safety technologies such as ABS or ESC help to avoid accidents and thereby save lives. These are often referred as passive car safety devices that are activated during an accident and aims to minimise the damage from the crash. When people make mistakes – intelligent technology saves lives and leading from the front is the German auto component maker Continental AG.

The company believes that human error is responsible for 95 percent of all crashes; indeed, in 76 percent of road accidents, it is the sole cause. Assisted driving – and, looking ahead, automated driving – will significantly cut the number of road traffic fatalities and bring us much closer to achieving Vision Zero. Because electronics don’t panic, not even for a split second. They are always alert and their reactions are spot on.

Express Drives had the chance to interview Dr. Bernhard Klumpp, Executive Vice President Business Unit Passive Safety and Sensorics, Continental Automotive and he shared his view on vehicle safety regulation, upcoming sensor technology being used to enhance car safety, Indian road safety and much more.

Q: When you compare the current standard of safety devices in India to that of the developed countries, how soon do you think India will get them? Will the problem in India solve by passive safety? Or we need an overall integrated approach?

Dr. Bernard – So, passive safety is one portion of my responsibility but we are developing into a direction of integrated safety, we call it integrated safety. Passive safety is the safety to save occupants inside the car after a crash. This is a passive safety. To save life inside the car after a crash but with the new technology the new radar systems with also camera systems, with all different sensors in the car.

Inside we are also able to even predict the crashes. You know the emergency brake assist in the, in the city, inside the city but also outside now or ACC cruise control which is also optimizing the distance. So these systems are able to really increase the safety level, its like an additional cushion, a safety cushion around. And we are developing even more and more of these technologies, a way in my responsibility, we are adding all of these sensors. This is why we are called passive safety and sensorics. So we have a lot of sensors in addition, we work with information from sensors, even from colleagues of ours or from other sensors in the car which are not even provided by Continental to just increase the safety cushion of the car, of the occupants but also of the other par, traffic participants.

Coming back to your question. We decided as Continental to bring in more and more products. So we brought a, in one and a half years ago the airbag systems into the market, production in the market. The wheel speed sensors which are the essential part of the electronic brakes. We already brought in four or five years ago. Now my colleague, they brought in now around one year ago anti-locking braking systems, ESC systems.

So we clearly see the market already developing and we do not want that technology is not available in the market just because the market is small or you spoke about the more developed market. I think in the meantime, safety is nothing for, is no decision for an expensive car or an affordable car. That should be the basis. These functionalities have to be the basis.

Q: You just mentioned about radar-based safety technologies but right now in India, the radar base safety devices are not standardised.The Government is not freely giving out this spectrum needed for these new safety devices to work? How do you think in these cases OEMs should approach because globally the technology is available and then to bring that technology to India and then fighting with the legislation?

Dr. Bernard – Yeah we, we cannot enforce legislation, this is not our, this is not our task and responsibilities, we can support in the market but we are also able to, let’s say, Inform about technologies. To make people aware and organizations aware of the existing technologies and this is what we are doing. We did it also in other countries but we are also doing it inside of India of course. So you see as mentioned at the very first beginning, I don’t believe that all can be done by legislation but of course, such framework has to be given some time. The industry is not pushing as much and looking into the situation with the anti-lock braking system and the ESC functionality and the safety belt. These are technologies which are undergoing legislation but it’s also because the value for the country is so high because it is absolutely proven that this technology is reducing the number of people dying, the number of people being injured, the number of accidents but also the amount of money for the country to be spent.

In Europe community calculating the value of such a technology, how much does it cost? How much does it bring even in money?Not considering the real reasons where to save life. So, this value was so high that they initiated the legislation.

Q: Continental also have a very big R&D centre down south in Bangalore. So what kind of research and development India is contributing to your global operations?

Dr. Bernard – To in regards to Continental, we have a different business unit colleagues of mine and their organizations which are having a lot of competencies installed in Bangalore. So, partially technological competencies but also subsist in system development competencies. Strong focus on software but not only in software we also have hardware development activities there. For our business unit, we started to install competencies, we started around two years ago and we are significantly increasing the activities the next 2 to 3 years because Bangalore will be one of the key competency centers in the world for our business.

So a big portion of the total amount of people, a dimension of 20 percent of our total R&D workforce will be sitting in Bangalore. This is our intention to establish and that does not mean that we are stopping activities in other locations. We are growing so fast! And we are growing so Bangalore is really our or India.

Q: And a what are the major growth potentials you are seeing from the Indian market because clearly, you’re betting big on the Indian market both in terms of research and development production and for your overall business growth as well. What are the key growth drivers, key areas of growth you are looking at?

Dr. Bernard – Looking into my business about also the chassis and safety in general, it’s definitely the legislation which is coming up now yeah!. Which is driving installation rates definitely but out of this looking into the experiences in other countries we all see the level of safety installations or functionalities in the cars is increasing. It’s just, it was in all the countries, I’m doing business since long, long time, yeah and in all countries, legislations started but immediately you have some customers who are installing some platforms at a higher level and the others are following and they are coming with a higher level.

Further introduction of the automation functionalities which of course needs a band for communication, also the usage of radar, the usage of the camera but the automation functionality is based on advanced ADAS. ADAS advanced this is done more and more, I guess it will still take some more time here in India.

Q: And other key talking points globally is autonomous driving and self-driving cars which play a very crucial role in sensors. What kind of sensor development is currently taking place and do you see globally, will autonomous driving reducing the overall road accidents and fatalities?

Dr. Bernard – Definitely! I’m absolutely sure because I have to sell it but I’m really absolutely sure but now it comes you see automated driving has two aspects. There is advanced ADAS, so there is ACCs, stop and go, there are first functionalities at the German AutoBahn but not here.

Not here at the moment so you need to kind of, more regulate it in an environment where you can run with such functionalities further on. And at least I’m personally perceiving and experiencing the traffic here, it’s not stable enough. So the two-wheelers are driving, jumping back and forth and they are going and also the other cars.

I’m not sure if a system would survive in such an environment. I would not sit in such a car but for under such conditions but for the second portion this is this people mover, we call them. In there I really see an application here but also in a very restricted environment and looking to the smog we had just this morning here.

Once again I guess, it will develop maybe more in regards to China and in regards to India but big, big cities at least in China will produce more and more separated areas maybe city centres where people movers are installed.

Q: What about the legislation required for autonomous cars? Who will be responsible in case of a crash? How can one blame technology?

Dr.Bernard – This is a tricky question. I cannot really answer because of it still under discussion and everybody is weighing the pros and cons and finally, no decision was done and nobody said I take the responsibility because you see under normal conditions technical systems are failing but they have to fail safe. This is also our concept in safety technology. If something is failing, it has to fail-safe, in such cases driver has to take over or somebody sitting has to take over responsibility or driver-less car has to pass to a safe stopping point. So these developments are on their way and we also have our strategies, products and functionalities.