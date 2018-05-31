What happens when you put 4 electric racing motors in a family sedan? This 1100 hp manic Audi RS3 is the answer!

Okay, so people are going overboard with electric motors, and that’s okay! For too long people like yours truly have made fun of electric cars and called them rude things like toasters on wheels and what have you. Which brings us to today’s overkill-electric car, the Audi RS3, which has been pieced together by the obviously insane folks at the Schaeffler Group, have ripped out the original 2.5-liter turbocharged 5-cylinder engine and fitted four Formula E-sourced electric motors, the resultant power is 1,180 hp.

So who in god’s is Schaeffler group? Well if you not been keeping an ear to the ground in terms of electric vehicles in the world, then Schaeffler is one of the major sponsors of Audi Sport ABT Formula E team. And they are calling this monstrous 1000 hp+ electric supercar RS3 the Schaeffler 4ePerformance. The idea behind this, they say, is to show the people how quickly Formula E technology can translate to road-going vehicles. In this case, it's only been a few years.

Each wheel-mounted electric Formula E motor is good for roughly 295 hp which allows for the absolutely bonkers power total of 1,180 hp. The motors actually come directly from the Abt Schaeffler FE01 Formula E racing car, which the company ran during the motorsport series' second season. Probably the same exact units considering that electric motors don't really experience wear and tear.

The Schaeffler 4ePerformance concept will go from 0-200 kmph in 7 seconds and that’s slow when you realize the power equivalent is technically four Formula-e cars shoved into a family sedan. A spur gear unit connects each motor to one of the wheels while two motors share one gearbox housing and thereby form an electric twin axle. The architecture enables selective drive torque to individual wheels, also better known as torque vectoring.