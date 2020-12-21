what a year we shot these cars and bikes at unique locations in 2020 mahindra thar royal enfield meteor kia sonet hyundai creta honda city delhi ncr

Taking that perfect shot!

While earlier we used to travel to different parts of India to scout for unique locations for shooting new cars and motorcycles, this year because of the lockdown our radius was limited to Delhi NCR. What wasn’t limited, however, was the ‘drive’ to find photo-shoot spots. And oh boy, we were so glad to have found so many, including some unfrequented ones.

Royal Enfield Meteor (Rs 1.76 lakh onwards): This new cruiser, which replaced the Thunderbird, was launched in November; shot in front of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

New Honda City (Rs 10.9 lakh onwards): Launched in July, the City has become the largest selling premium sedan in India; shot in Lodhi Art District, central Delhi.

Kia Sonet (Rs 6.71 lakh onwards): Launched in September, we took this sub-4 metre SUV for light off-roading in the Aravalli range just 20 km from Delhi border.

New Mahindra Thar (Rs 11.9 lakh onwards): Launched in October, while it’s a true off-roader, we tested it at a place where most owners will drive it—the urban jungle; shot in Gurgaon.

New Hyundai Creta (Rs 9.82 lakh onwards): Launched in March, it has become India’s largest selling compact SUV; tested on the secluded roads next to Delhi airport.

Mercedes-Benz EQC (Rs 99.3 lakh): The first luxury electric car in India has a range of 450 km; tested at the ICAT vehicle testing centre at Manesar near Gurgaon.

Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD (Rs 3.22 crore): Launched in January, it’s a monster—5,204cc, 610bhp, top speed of 325 km/h; shot, however, at 0 km/h on Rajpath, Delhi (early morning, when it’s closed for regular traffic).

(Prices are ex-showroom)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.