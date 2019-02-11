Weirdest Toyota Fortuner modification we’ve ever seen!

Modified Toyota Fortuner by Executive Modcar Trendz (Photo: Executive Modcar Trendz/Facebook)The scenario with motorcycle customisation in India has grown pretty strong but we come across a good car modification not as often. Today we're featuring a cosmetically modified Toyota Fortuner. The Fortuner in itself is a tremendously popular SUV in India owing to its butch personality and reliability. Mumbai-based Executive Modcar Trendz (EMT) has come up with their own rendition of what a Toyota Fortuner should look like and the end result definitely makes it look even more butch. But in a good way? Men and woman at Express Drives office didn't seem to think so.

The customised Toyota Fortuner has been given several new body panels up front, on the sides and the rear that have altered the look of the SUV quite a lot. It also gets a new custom grille, new projector headlamps, new DRLs, and a new bumper up front.

Modified Toyota Fortuner by Executive Modcar Trendz (Photo: Executive Modcar Trendz/Facebook)

The bonnet has been muscular-ised with a big scoop and there are red highlights here are there. The front fascia and the swollen wheel arches get black treatment and there's some grey as well towards the rear.

The Fortuner also gets new aftermarket alloy wheels with bigger tyres. The modifications to the rear of the SUV are thankfully not as elaborate as the front. It gets smoked tail lamps and a new bumper, along with dual exhaust pipes. All the chrome, which the previous-generation Toyota Fortuner has in substantial quantities, has been gotten rid of except for the door handles and ORVMs.

Unbelievable Royal Enfield Thunderbird modification to a massive cruiser

The inside of the Toyota Fortuner has been refurbished as well. It now looks like a more comfortable place to be with tan leather seats. According to a Cartoq report, the total cost of the modification is (if you are drinking something, you might want to put it down for a while) about Rs 4.5 lakh and it takes about two months for this job.