Mask no longer compulsory in car under this condition!

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) responded through an affidavit in a petition by Saurabh Sharma, challenging the Rs 500 challan issued to him for not wearing a mask in his private car.

By:Updated: Jan 11, 2021 10:27 AM
For representational purposes only

The Centre has provided clarification on whether a person is required to wear a mask if they are alone in a car, stating that it has not issued any guidelines on the matter. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has informed the Delhi High Court that there is no mandate directing people to wear a mask while travelling alone.

According to an ANI report, the response of the Union of India has come through an affidavit in an ongoing petition filed by Advocate Saurabh Sharma challenging the Rs 500 challan issued to him for not wearing a mask while he was driving alone in his private car.

MoHFW has also submitted that health is a state subject and therefore, the present matter, prima facie, pertains to Delhi Government and prayed to delete MoHFW name from the list of array of parties.

Also read: Honda launches ‘face mask’ for car to prevent spread of viruses

In November 2020, the Delhi Government told the Delhi High Court that “any person” moving around in his personal or official vehicle must wear masks compulsorily. Delhi Government in its affidavit had submitted that guidelines are very clear cut and said further, this implies to all “public places”, and a personal vehicle falls in the said category and cannot be said to be a “private zone’ as contended by the petitioner in the instant case.

According to petitioner Saurabh Sharma, on September 9 Delhi Police issued a challan of Rs 500 for not wearing a mask even though he was alone in the car while driving to work.

The petitioner argued that the DDMA guidelines only state that the mask has to be worn in a public place or place of work.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Mask no longer compulsory in car under this condition!

Mask no longer compulsory in car under this condition!

Omega Seiki expands electric three-wheeler dealership network to South India

Omega Seiki expands electric three-wheeler dealership network to South India

EMotorad T-Rex all-terrain electric bike India launch soon: Expected price, range, charging time and more

EMotorad T-Rex all-terrain electric bike India launch soon: Expected price, range, charging time and more

Simple Energy to launch its first electric scooter with 240 km range in May: Secures additional funding

Simple Energy to launch its first electric scooter with 240 km range in May: Secures additional funding

eBikeGO to use solar power to charge its electric two-wheeler batteries: Ties up with SKS CleanTech

eBikeGO to use solar power to charge its electric two-wheeler batteries: Ties up with SKS CleanTech

Ultraviolette F77 electric bike almost ready for launch: Range, gradeability tests start

Ultraviolette F77 electric bike almost ready for launch: Range, gradeability tests start

FAME 2 failed to pep-up electric two-wheeler sales: SMEV

FAME 2 failed to pep-up electric two-wheeler sales: SMEV

2021 Jeep Compass in Images: What the new SUV brings to the table

2021 Jeep Compass in Images: What the new SUV brings to the table

MG Hector facelift Hinglish commands: All 31 Voice Activation Instructions listed

MG Hector facelift Hinglish commands: All 31 Voice Activation Instructions listed

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350 Video Review: Specs, features, price

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350 Video Review: Specs, features, price

MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition launched in India at Rs 41.7 lakh: Limited units available for booking

MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition launched in India at Rs 41.7 lakh: Limited units available for booking

Skoda Kushaq name confirmed for upcoming Creta, Seltos rival

Skoda Kushaq name confirmed for upcoming Creta, Seltos rival

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine bookings to open on 11 Jan: Complimentary package for early reservations

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine bookings to open on 11 Jan: Complimentary package for early reservations

Timeless Mahindra Book Review: Tracing the roots of Mahindra to the new Thar

Timeless Mahindra Book Review: Tracing the roots of Mahindra to the new Thar

People have spoken! Tata Safari's nameplate on Tata Gravitas dilutes the iconic SUV's brand name

People have spoken! Tata Safari's nameplate on Tata Gravitas dilutes the iconic SUV's brand name

India's favourite scooter sets a new record! Honda Activa sales cross 2.5 crore unit mark

India's favourite scooter sets a new record! Honda Activa sales cross 2.5 crore unit mark

2021 Jeep Compass facelift unveiled in India: Gets connected car features & exterior upgrades

2021 Jeep Compass facelift unveiled in India: Gets connected car features & exterior upgrades

2021 MG Hector Facelift India launch LIVE: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

2021 MG Hector Facelift India launch LIVE: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

Indian-rider CS Santosh in medically induced coma after Dakar 2021 stage 4 crash

Indian-rider CS Santosh in medically induced coma after Dakar 2021 stage 4 crash

2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India launch LIVE: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India launch LIVE: Expected price, features, engine specs, images