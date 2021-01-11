Mask no longer compulsory in car under this condition!

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) responded through an affidavit in a petition by Saurabh Sharma, challenging the Rs 500 challan issued to him for not wearing a mask in his private car.

The Centre has provided clarification on whether a person is required to wear a mask if they are alone in a car, stating that it has not issued any guidelines on the matter. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has informed the Delhi High Court that there is no mandate directing people to wear a mask while travelling alone.

According to an ANI report, the response of the Union of India has come through an affidavit in an ongoing petition filed by Advocate Saurabh Sharma challenging the Rs 500 challan issued to him for not wearing a mask while he was driving alone in his private car.

MoHFW has also submitted that health is a state subject and therefore, the present matter, prima facie, pertains to Delhi Government and prayed to delete MoHFW name from the list of array of parties.

In November 2020, the Delhi Government told the Delhi High Court that “any person” moving around in his personal or official vehicle must wear masks compulsorily. Delhi Government in its affidavit had submitted that guidelines are very clear cut and said further, this implies to all “public places”, and a personal vehicle falls in the said category and cannot be said to be a “private zone’ as contended by the petitioner in the instant case.

According to petitioner Saurabh Sharma, on September 9 Delhi Police issued a challan of Rs 500 for not wearing a mask even though he was alone in the car while driving to work.

The petitioner argued that the DDMA guidelines only state that the mask has to be worn in a public place or place of work.

