“We will likely get into transmissions”: Anil Kumar, MD, SEG Automotive

SEG Automotive is well known as far components are concerned. The company which started operating autonomously, after separating from Bosch, under its new Chinese leadership is headquartered in Bangalore. We recently happened to catch up with Anil Kumar, the MD of SEG Automotive for a conversation about the future of electric vehicles, components as well as Delhi's own odd-even rule. On being asked if SEG makes all its components in-house, Anil said that they have a very high level of localisation. He said the localisation percentage depends from component to component. Electronics is something that is still imported as India, according to Anil, isn't as adept at manufacturing them yet. They need a certain level of reliability and performance, which is achieved from outside India.

Are products designed and developed in India? Anil continues that SEG has shared responsibilities. Engineering is from Stuttgart, Germany. This is where the global headquarters are. SEG also take leads from regional areas. "We have a good synergy between central and global teams", says Anil. For example, in the Indian market, SEG has introduced a thermal switch in its starters. This is called as crank protection system. If there is no fuel in the vehicle and the driver cranks the starter, then the thermal switch won't allow the connection. This is local innovation and something which isn't present in other global markets that SEG operates in.

SEG stands for Starters, Electrification components and Generators. While the future looks extremely bright, Anil wasn't so forthcoming about the upcoming products. Transmissions are something that is a lucrative business for many. "We've kept our minds open. Transmissions, especially automatics, is something we will likely explore in the future.", signs off Anil.