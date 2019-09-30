‘We must focus on ADAS to avoid road accidents’

NXP Semiconductors works in the areas of connected vehicles, end-to-end security & privacy, and smart connected solutions markets. In India, the company has three R&D locations (Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Noida) and 2,000 employees. Sanjay Gupta, the vice-president & India country manager at NXP, says the company sees a lot of opportunities in the Indian electric mobility space—not only in the development of electric vehicles (EVs), but also in the areas of battery technology, charging infrastructure and battery management systems. In an interview with FE’s Vikram Chaudhary, he adds that there are multiple operational systems in a car, and NXP produces components that go into these systems. Excerpts:

A lot of talk is happening globally around driverless cars. Can self-driving cars be a reality in India as well?

Earlier, driverless cars were mostly shown in sci-fi movies. Now, not only tech and auto companies are working towards it, but some governments globally are also taking an interest. When it comes to pilots and testing the feasibility of autonomous cars, some western countries are leading the pack with advanced automation and robotics.

At NXP, we’ve already developed Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) that aid drivers and help prevent accidents by leveraging technologies like radar, V2X (vehicle-to-everything communication) and lidar to perform functions like blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning and parking assistance.

Only time will tell when India would be fully ready for driverless cars, but the journey has already begun. Now, appropriate investment, long-term policy framework and support from the government is needed.

What role is NXP playing in the EV space in India?

We’ve seen the NITI Aayog’s focus on EVs. This will change the face of the Indian automobile sector, say, 2030 onwards. At NXP, we are working towards making system solutions for EVs, and are enabling the infrastructure, too. Our major contributions are in the areas of battery management systems and charging infrastructure. We are also working towards the creation of a seamless V2X technology—where data from sensors and other sources travels via high-bandwidth, low-latency and high-reliability links.

What kind of support do you think electric mobility needs from the government?

Tax sops were announced in the 2019 Union Budget, and we’ve seen new companies and existing OEMs expressing their concerns and talking about their EV plans. But a teamwork is needed. The government should look at incentivising manufacturers as EVs need massive investments. Areas like infrastructure, subsidies, policies around EVs need more clarity.

What are the roadblocks to electric mobility?

One, there needs to be a proper ecosystem such as charging infrastructure, a better quality of roads and better data connectivity. Two, the success of EVs depends upon consumer acceptance, so these should include consumer-friendly features at affordable price-points. Three, investing in EV infrastructure is a huge gamble for private players without government assistance and the absence of a concrete action plan.

Globally, there is a contesting view in the industry over the usage of 5G over the dedicated short-range communication system (DSRC) for connected cars. Which do you think is preferable?

There is no doubt that a lot of things would be made possible with 5G—it can play a huge role in autonomous cars by enabling car-to-cloud information network, and making real-time processing and transmitting of data far faster, removing latency substantially. However, the more preferred system of communication for cars would be developing DSRC, which could be encrypted and serve a more targeted purpose with much-needed security and latency requirements.We do, however, believe that both 5G and DSRC could complement each other and can co-exist—both essentially serving different purposes.

Can autonomous cars actually reduce road accidents?

A majority of road accidents occur due to human error; automation can help save lives. Globally, we already have Level 2 automated driving (SAE International has defined the levels of driving automation, from Level 0 to Level 5). Level 2 means technologies such as advance collision detection, lane departure and cruise control. In a country like India, we should first focus on ADAS features (Levels 1-3) to avoid accidents and save lives. Fully autonomous (or Level 5) driving can wait.