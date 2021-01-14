WBB commences Himalayan Winter Expedition 2021: 2,200kms to be covered through challenging terrain

Wander Beyond Boundaries with Mahindra Adventure will set off for the two-week-long Himalayan Winter Expedition for a 2,200 gruelling kilometre drive through the mountains.

Wander Beyond Boundaries (WBB), the extreme overloading expedition organiser announced its Himalayan Winter Expedition for 2021. The latest edition of the 4×4 extreme terrain winter expedition has set off on January 14 for an arduous 2,200km journey through the Himalayas. In collaboration with Mahindra Adventure, a convoy of ten expeditions ready Mahindra Scorpios have set off for the expedition. The journey is said to take the drivers through remote & forgotten roads in the Himalayas through extreme weather conditions. Starting from Greater Noida on January 14, the vehicles would return back to the same spot on January 26th after a two-week-long expedition.

Talking about why WBB organises expeditions of such nature, Nidhi Tiwari, the founder said; “These drives ensure that people push boundaries both within themselves and the outside. The route is challenging, so is the weather. It calls for precision driving and though there are definitely limitations with respect to food & accommodation among other things, it is what excites an adventure traveller, more so a 4×4 enthusiast, to explore these remote lands. This drive strings together, forgotten roads in Kinnaur, Lahaul & Pangi Valley”.

To help the drivers over the course of the journey, the Mahindra Scorpios have been tweaked to manage the terrain and weather conditions. The expedition ready SUVs have been fitted with Yokohama Geolandar All-Terrain tyres and Antifreeze Coolants & Wiper fluids from Golden Cruiser. The convoy consists of a crew of 22 who will drive for 6-8 hours each day. The route will take them through Chakrata, Chanshal Pass, Sungri, Kalpa, Shoja, Manali, Keylong, Killar, Kishtwar and culminate in Greater Noida On Republic Day – January 26, 2021.

