Watching this Ferrari 360 getting crushed is truly heartbreaking!

The Customs Bureau of Philippines, in order to send a message to smugglers who import vehicles illegally in the country, recently crushed a brand-new Ferrari 360 Spider under a bulldozer. A video uploaded on YouTube by GMA News documents the entire process of the Italian sports car being flattened by the heavy machine. Watching this video, for any automotive enthusiast, is surely going to be quite difficult as the sounds made by the twisting metal of the Iconic Ferrari is truly heartbreaking. The Ferrari 360 Spider in question landed in the Philippines in May, impounded by the Customs Bureau and was crushed as the Phillippines government is currently working on a no-tolerance policy against smugglers.

The video shows the bulldozer taking several runs over the Ferrari 360 in order to completely crush the same under it. This is not the first instance that the Customs Bureau of the Philippines has crushed million-dollar supercars. In the last year, cars which included models from Mercedes Benz to Porsche has been destroyed in a similar fashion. Apparently, the import duty and taxes in the Philippines are quite high and as a result of this, vehicles, as well as other items, are often smuggled inside the country in order to bypass the same.

Though crushing a Ferrari is sure to send a message to the smugglers, there have been a number of people questioning the need for the same. The vehicles have already been impounded, and hence, no longer in possession of the people who imported the same by not paying the required taxes. Instead of brutally crushing them which reduces their prices to that of scrap, the government can auction these vehicles and spend the money constructively. Not only will this benefit the people of the Philippines, but also save auto enthusiasts like us from the misery of watching highly expensive and iconic sports cars being crushed to nothing.

Image Credits: GMA News (YouTube)