Watch:Accident between cycle and car leaves car damaged! how and why this happened

A shocking image from China is taking the internet by storm, a bicycle that met with a collision with a car left a crater in the car that it collided with. Leaving a question as to what the bicycle is made of, and making it one of the most vital images on the internet today. The image that has emerged from a Chinese Social media site seems to depict an accident between a cycle and a car. What's hilarious is the fact that the cycle seems to be unscathed in the collision but the car seems to have taken the hard end of the stick.

The car in the image appears to be a Toyota Corolla and the bumper appears to be entirely crumpled, while the bicycle seems entirely unfazed in the collision. Naturally, this also bought out the old Nokia joke between with some commenters asking whether Nokia makes cycles now. Some claimed they wanted to buy the cycles. While the picture which appeared almost too good to be true, also brought about questions about the validity of the image, the Chinese police was quick to silence naysayers. Releasing a video from the site of the accident, which shows a damaged car and an intact bicycle, they assured citizens that the pic was not edited or altered.

The authorities also confirmed that neither party was seriously injured in the incident. It is also notable that this is actually a safety measure in cars that is designed to protect pedestrians and vulnerable road users, allowing the bumper to absorb the majority of the impact while crushing itself. In this case it seems to be a job well done on the part of Toyota with the bumper functioning exactly as intended.