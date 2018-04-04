Watch Video: World’s largest speed bump remains uncrossable until a Range Rover arrives!

The truth is most Land Rovers that leave the marbled luxury of their showrooms end up in nice neighbourhoods with paved driveways and air conditioned garages. Which is a damn shame really, especially considering the painstaking DNA that goes into almost every Land Rover that comes out of the factory. Most Range Rovers end up in big metropolitans and spend their life navigating their way through traffic. Apparently, the folks at Land Rover are all cued in, explaining why this video was not shot in a jungle or a roadway, but smack back in the middle of busy metropolis.The idea was to create an obstacle that would be almost impenetrable with a stock road focused SUV. The result? Meet the world's largest speed breaker.

Apparently installed and regulated by the local ‘council’ aka Land Rover people asking people whether they had any redressals for the new speedbreaker to which one guy in a BMW X3 ultimately concedes "I'm not sure it's that good a 4x4,”. One valiant Fiat Punto driver even tried to get his vehicle over the speed breaker but just ends up smashing his bumper into the speed breakers ramp.

Which was basically, cue for the Range Rover stunt driver in the Evoque to make an entrance. He then arrived made use of the Range Rover Evoque approach angles to take on the speed bump at a slant. Before you know it the almost 2 tonne Range Rover tips over the crest and then uses to even more capable departure angle on the rear bumper to make a clean getaway.

Which brings us to the conclusion, incase, you, like the discombobulated folks in this video are facing a ridiculously unfair council that puts up impassable speed breakers. Get a Range Rover Evoque and Fight the power !! I guess !