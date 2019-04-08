Watch Video: Tata Harrier windshield hit by cricket ball during IPL 2019: What happened next!

Tata Harrier is one of the most talked about products in the company's product portfolio. The SUV has been into the headlines even before its launch in India and the latest incident makes it enter the news again. Recently, in match number 21 between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, the batsman Chris Lynn from Kolkata Knight Riders went for a six and the ball hit the windscreen of a Tata Harrier that was parked near the boundary as a display car. The bowler here was Shreyas Gopal who was playing from Rajasthan Royals and the ball that went for a six was bowled with a speed of 84.7 kmph.

Watch the video in which the Tata Harrier windshield gets hit by a cricket ball:

The match was happening at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Tata Motors is the official partner for the IPL 2019 and as already mentioned, the Harrier was present near the boundary as it was being showcased during the match. After the ball hit the windscreen, no damage happened to said portion of the car and the cricket ball just bounced after hitting the glass. This shows the sturdy build quality of the Tata Harrier and only cements the company's reputation of building strong cars.

Powering the Tata Harrier is a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The engine is the same unit that does duty on the Jeep Compass but is fitted in a different state of tune. The engine on the Tata Harrier is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 140 bhp and 350 Nm. Tata Harrier price in India currently starts at Rs 12.69 lakh for the base variant while the top end trim can be yours for a price of Rs 16.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

