Video: Tata Harrier undergoes rigorous off-road testing: 22 lakh km done already

The upcoming Tata Harrier has been recently teased in another video that shows it undergoing some serious off-road testing. Termed as the 4 Poster test, the Harrier can be seen getting tested at the company's production facility. The video states that the Tata Harrier has already been completed 22 lakh kilometres of testing on challenging terrains. The footage also claims that this much testing is equivalent to 10 years of driving on rigorous surfaces. The 4 Poster test video for the Tata Harrier shows the suspension of the SUV being tested for durability. In the four poster test, the wheels of a vehicle are placed on four hydraulic actuators. The movements of these actuators mimic the road surfaces and the force exerted by the road on these wheels. The movement of the system is controlled by a digital test controller and the 4 Poster test is done in order to test the durability of the suspension set up and tune it as per desired road conditions.

Watch Tata Harrier undergoing 4 Poster Test in this video:

Derived from Land Rover’s legendary D8 architecture, OMEGARC can reign over the rigors of uneven terrains with sheer elegance. Witness the SUV set a new benchmark for perfection here: https://t.co/Ag85pK81l8 #BornOfPedigree pic.twitter.com/Kb32Ux1PTn — Tata Motors (@TataMotors) October 2, 2018

First showcased as a concept model at the 2018 Auto Expo as the H5X, the Tata Harrier will be launched in five and seven-seater options. The SUV is based on a new OMEGA Arc platform that is a derivative of the LS550 platform underpinning the Land Rover Discovery Sport. With that being said, the upcoming Tata Harrier is expected to come with good off-roading capabilities.

Powering the Tata Harrier will be a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre Multijet diesel engine that will be good for producing respective power and torque outputs of close to 140 bhp and 320 Nm. While a six-speed manual transmission will come as standard, an automatic gearbox is expected to be on offer as optional.

Being the company's flagship model, the Tata Harrier is expected to offer a premium cabin that will have multiple features like a touchscreen infotainment system along with a Harmon-Kardon audio system. The new Tata Harrier will be launched in early 2019 and you can expect a starting price of close to Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) for the company's upcoming flagship SUV.

What according to you should be the price bracket for the Tata Harrier? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.