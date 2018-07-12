Watch Video: Made-In-India Renault Kwid fails crash tests again

Renault Kwid - the popular small car that has helped the company sales going in India and is also one of the popular export models has failed crash test conducted by ASEAN New Car Assessment Program (NCAP). ASEAN NCAP crash tested Made-In-India Renault Kwid sold in the Indonesian market, this was also the very first time that ASEAN NCAP was crash testing a Renault model. Crash test results of Renault Kwid shows that the small car obtained on 10.12 points in Adult Occupant Protection category, contributed only by the score from the frontal impact test.

The crash tested Renault Kwid was equipped with one driver’s side airbag but did not feature safety assist technologies (SAT) such as Electronic Stability Control and Seatbelt Reminder System and the car did not get any score for SATs category.

Expressing his disappointment, David Ward, Secretary-General, Global NCAP said, “It’s very disturbing to see such a poor result for the Kwid. Renault has shown that they can make a much safer version in Latin America, so why not in South East Asia too? Different regions and double standards from Renault is deeply disappointing!”

On the Child Occupant Protection safety, Renault Kid scored 14.56 points taking the total safety score to 24.68 points and therefore was rewarded zero-star when it comes to car’s safety. The Kwid gets no Isofix fitted seats.

ASEAN NCAP Secretary-General, Ir. Dr. Khairil Anwar Abu Kassim said, "It is more disappointing is that these cars are sold in countries that recorded one of the highest numbers of road fatalities; in which WHO published Thailand with 14,059 fatalities while Indonesia had 26,416 number of road fatalities. Safer vehicles is one of the main pillars that can contribute to the betterment of road safety in this region. Therefore, we hope there will be positive co-operations from car manufacturers to significantly improve the safety performance of their cars in future.”

Renault Kwid is manufactured from the Renault-Nissan Alliance plant in Chennai and this crash test was conduced last month for the model year 2018. The car was equipped with one airbag indicating that it is one of the top-variant that was crash tested. ASEAN NCAP confirmed in its report that the tested vehicle origin was India and was for the Indonesian market. Earlier in 2016, Global NCAP had crash tested Renault Kwid with no airbags for the first time and the car had failed to score any points on the safety front.