Watch video: Land Rover Defender scale model insanely off-road capable!

Those huge SUVs capable of off-roading have a huge fan following. And out of these, fans have even a softer corner for the Defenders, Land Rover Defenders. But if they aren't huge at all, you don't even have to be a Defender fan to love them. We found this video on the Internet and trust us, you will love it. The video shows a 1/10 scale RC Rock Crawler D90 Land Rover on a properly laid out off-road track for it to show off. And my! Does it have a lot to impress us with!
RC Rock Crawlers are extremely popular just as a hobby or as serious sport. And by far, it is a brilliant spectator sport. Who doesn't want to watch a car the size of a shoe be able to do stuff the real ones do.
Pictured above is a 1995 Land Rover Defender 90. Powered by a 3.9-litre engine paired with a five-speed transmission with four-wheel-drive. The British car manufacturer's SUV Defender has been a favourite amongst off-road enthusiasts for decades.
Land Rover Defender first went into production in 1983 as the Land Rover 110 (in which 110 stood for 110-inch of wheelbase length). This was followed by Land Rover 90 with 93-inch wheelbase, and Land Rover 127.
The current-generation of Land Rover Defender 90 is powered by a 2198cc engine that makes 121 hp and 360 Nm. The Defender has a water-wading depth of 500 mm.
Enough about the nerdy specifications. Watch the little Defender take water-wading like a boss and rough terrain and inclines are a cakewalk for it!
