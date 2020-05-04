Watch Video: Ambassador car converted into a hot-looking limousine will beat your Monday Blues!

Dealing with Monday Blues amid Covid-19 lockdown? This fancy-looking Ambassador limousine should help!

By:Updated: May 4, 2020 11:53:42 AM

Hindustan Ambassador has been one of the highly admired cars of its time. In addition to this, it has been the official car for the Indian ministers for quite a very long and is used by many politicians even today. All thanks to this, the Ambassador has earned a name and fame of its own during its era. However, the car is not on sale in India anymore and it was retired with the stringent emission norms and low popularity among the masses. Nonetheless, there are many owners at present that still believe in keeping one that too, in the best shape possible. This is a story of an owner of the HM Ambassador from Madhya Pradesh who has gone the extra mile to keep his car in top shape and in the process, he has gotten it converted into a fancy, hot-looking limousine. As one can see in the video, the heavy modifications make the Ambassador look more upmarket.

If you are an Ambassador lover, this modification will certainly get you drooling.  The car gets an all-black treatment that makes it look quite appealing. Also, the body cladding on it makes it look rugged and adds a sporty character as well. The aftermarket alloy wheels do the rest of the job quite efficiently in taking the looks to a whole new level. Now coming to the interiors, the limousine gets premium red velvet upholstery along with captain seats facing each other. Moreover, a big screen with stereo system is also present inside to keep the occupants entertained.

In terms of mechanicals, everything remains the same. This means that this Ambassador limousine is powered by a 1,871 cc petrol engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 74hp and 130 Nm. Gearbox is a 5-speed manual unit.

Stay tuned for more updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to Express Drives YouTube channel. Let us know if this modified Ambassador has beaten your Monday Blues?

Video source: Retro Classics India

