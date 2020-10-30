Watch video: Fire erupts at Jeep service centre in Mumbai, no injuries reported

The mishap at Landmark Jeep in Andheri East took place around 12 in the afternoon yesterday and the fire was declared as level 1 by the fire brigade that arrived at the spot to control the situation. More details and a video of the incident below!

By:Updated: Oct 30, 2020 12:04 PM

 

A fire broke out yesterday at one of Jeep’s service centres in Mumbai city. In order to be precise, a fire suddenly erupted at Landmark Jeep service centre that is located in Andheri East. A video of the same has been doing rounds on the internet in which one can see the staff trying to vacate the service center. Also, in the video, you can see Jeep Compass SUVs lined up in the service centre and in the background, a fire eruption can be seen with multiple small explosion-like sounds. The fire was extinguished within an hour only and no injuries or casualties have been reported. The reason for the fire is still unknown and a short circuit might be one of the reasons behind this. The said incident reportedly happened in Sona Udyog Bhavan where the said Jeep service centre is located.

Watch the video of the incident here. Also, follow our Express Drives Instagram handle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Fire broke out yesterday at one of Jeep’s service centres in Andheri East, Mumbai. No injuries or casualties reported. Head over to #ExpressDrives for more info on the incident. . https://www.financialexpress.com/auto/car-news/watch-video-fire-erupts-at-jeep-service-centre-in-mumbai-no-injuries-reported-compass-landmark-jeep-andheri-east-casualties-reason-pictures/2117145/ . . . . . #fire #eruption #mishap #incident #firebrigade #fireforce #jeep #jeepindia #jeepcompass #andheri #mumbai

A post shared by Express Drives (@expressdrives) on

The mishap took place around 12 in the afternoon yesterday and the fire was declared as level 1 by the fire brigade that arrived at the spot to control the situation. While there is no report of any loss of life or damage to the vehicles, an official announcement/confirmation from Jeep India is still awaited. A few days back, a massive fire also broke out at Mumbai’s City Centre Mall and the fire brigades had to fight the fire for almost 56 hours.

In case we received any more information on the aforementioned incident, the same will be updated in this story. Stay tuned with Express Drives for mote updates! Also, subscribe to our Express Drives YouTube channel in case you still haven’t!

