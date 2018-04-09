Watch Video: Ferrari 488 Hybrid: First Ferrari with no growl, on test!

There is something eerie about this video, and from the moment the Ferrari 488 lines up on the track, to the time it silently launches itself off the line. Yes, that’s right silently. No blaring V8, not bleating exhaust that sends trembling water particles into the air as it sets of combustion of those full-strength Italian horses. Just an eerie silence as it rolls off without much adieu. Yes, it is a hybrid-488 possibly with an all-electric mode to boot. Although at this point more than this footage, information is scarce.

This is all adds up to clear rumours that Ferrari is looking to double core earnings to 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion USD) by no later than 2022 and become debt free a year earlier, betting on firm demand for supercars and new launches, including hybrids and an SUV. CEO Sergio Marchionne does not expect to double deliveries but aims to keep pushing technological boundaries, launch new special editions and expand a customisation programme to drive profit margins, which stood at 30 percent last year.

Ferrari is also expanding its product range to vehicles that appeal to a larger demographic. Hybrids will be part of the portfolio from 2019, and an SUV is expected to be launched by late 2020.Downsizing engines was a possibility in future as long as Ferrari's uniqueness is preserved, Marchionne said. "We are absolutely convinced that these numbers are doable," Marchionne told analysts on a conference call, adding that profit margins could rise to at least 36 percent by 2022. "The house is firing on all cylinders, we are in a good place."

If a true all-electric powered supercar is ever made, it will come from the Ferrari house, Marchionne said."Whenever Ferrari does express itself in a fully electric vehicle, it will do so by making sure that both sound and handling are reflective of Ferrari's heritage," he said. What is already on the market "falls substantially short of that".