Watch Video: Beware Kia Seltos, Sonet and Hyundai Creta owners! Alloy wheel gang hits Delhi

Beware Kia Seltos, Sonet and Hyundai Creta owners! Alloy wheel gang hits Delhi

Alloy wheels are easy to steal, impossible to trace and lucrative in the black market. Stealing wheels is the oldest trick in the book, and new Kia Seltos, Sonet and Hyundai Creta customers need to protect theirs at all costs from the new Alloy Wheel Gang!

By:March 1, 2021 7:28 PM
Kia Seltos GT Line in Delhi stands on jacks after expensive alloy wheels stolen overnight. Image Credit: Sarthak Khandelwal

Stealing a car’s wheels is one of the oldest forms of automotive robberies not only in India, but world over. In the recent past, many Hyundai Creta, and Kia Seltos, Sonet customers have been reporting their alloy wheels being nicked, and a gang of robbers has recently hit another Kia Seltos owner recently. The CCTV footage below, shows the robbery in action. In the video, a sedan is seen reversing up and stop next to a Kia Seltos. The front passenger got out with a driver seemingly still behind the wheel. The front passenger is seen using a small jack (seen above) to lift the vehicle, unbolting the right side wheels of the Seltos, then placing them in the back seat, he sits back in the car and the sedan drives away.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Express Drives (@expressdrives)

According to the timestamp on the video, it is said to have taken place last night on March 1, 2021, at 3:45 am. The video shows that the team — likely a duo (driver and co-passenger) were quite swift in their operation having taken off both wheels and driven off in less than five minutes. It is being reported that most of the cases are being reported in the Kalkaji area of New Delhi.

Car wheel jacking is one of the oldest tricks thieves use. Modern-day SUVs are offered with nice and shiny diamond-cut alloy wheels which are expensive, thus bring in a lot of money for these robbers. The bad news for buyers is that wheels and tyres are also tricky to claim insurance for. Under most policies, the owner of the vehicle is likely to have to shell out most of the cost of replacing them even after claiming.

However, hope is not lost. If you are the owner of a vehicle with a nice and shiny set of shoes and are fearful of someone getting their filthy hands on them fear not. We have a couple of solutions that you can check out by clicking here. We offer some advice and methods one can use to protect their alloy wheels from being stolen.

