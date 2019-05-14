Watch Video: 2020 Skoda Superb to get Audi like LED Matrix headlamps

Ahead of its first public unveiling at the 2019 IIHF Ice Hockey Championship in Slovakia, the 2020 Skoda Superb sedan has been teased by the Czech automaker. The teaser video released on Skoda's official YouTube channel highlights the fact that with this mid-life update, the Superb is going to receive Matrix LED headlamps. Recently, the design sketches of the updated Superb were also released by the Volkswagen Group owned carmaker. With the help of these two recent teasers, one thing has become apparent i.e. the changes, in terms of the car's aesthetics have been kept to the minimum.

Apart from the new Superb receiving LED Matrix headlamps, it is also going to get dynamic turn indicators. In addition to upgrading the detailing of the headlamps, Skoda has also given the tail-lamps a slightly different design. Furthermore, the front and the rear bumpers are also going to feature minor design changes. Another big change that we are going to see on this sedan is the lettering 'Skoda' on the boot-lid replacing the brand's logo, a new trend for the Czech carmaker. Apart from this, it seems that the premium sedan will continue to remain the same as before.

Just like the new Passat, the 2020 Superb could also get significant updates on the inside. The carmaker could change the cabin layout and add it with some additional features and creature comforts. Latest reports claim that Skoda might introduce a hybrid powertrain in the Superb with this update. This powertrain could be borrowed from the Volkswagen Passat GTE which uses a 1.4-litre, turbocharged petrol engine coupled to an electric motor. The combined power output of the plug-in hybrid Passat stands at 212 BHP along with 400 Nm of peak torque. Though the unveiling of the new Superb is later this month and the same will make its global debut this year itself, India is unlikely to get the same before 2020.