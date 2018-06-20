Watch Video: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AMT Review: The best just got better!

The Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza is the last to join the club of automatic (orange?) compact SUVs, following the launch of the Tata Nexon AMT. Now while Maruti also uses an Automated Manual Transmission, the correct nomenclature that Maruti use is called the Vitara Brezza AGS or Automatic Gear Shift. Visually Maruti Suzuki has kept the changes subtle but effective, which makes sense considering that a face-lifted Vitara Brezza is expected as early as next year, the big changes to the exterior include new colours for the body as well as for the rims. The 16- inch alloy rims have been given the blackout treatment presumably to contrast with the new Burnt Orange colour that Maruti Suzuki calls Autumn Orange.

On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza remains mostly the same; the blacked out interiors still stay the same, and with an Apple Car Play/Android Auto compatible infotainment system in the centre console. The big notable difference in the back is the addition of ISOFIX seats to the back. However, the Automated Manual Transmission Vitara Brezza does miss out on Cruise Control even in the top trim.

The motor too, is the same, with the 1.3-litre DDiS motor that makes 90 hp and 200 Nm of torque. The big change on the Vitara Brezza AMT is the 5-Speed Magneti Marelli manual gearbox, to find out how it scores watch our video review below: