Watch Video: 180 Nissan Patrol SUVs perform synchronized Car Dance: Creates a new Guinness World Record

Nissan Patrol SUV the best selling SUV in the middle east has broken yet another Guinness World Record and this time 180 Patrol SUVs have performed world's largest synchronized Car Dance in Dubai. This award recognizes the activation, which has the greatest number of cars moving in unison within a formation. 180 Nissan Patrols danced and drove in a synchronized routine in the shape of a giant desert falcon. This is also the third time the Nissan Patrol has achieved a new Guinness World Records title.

At the Dubai Rugby 7s stadium, Nissan broke the previous record by 36 cars and international racer Axil Jefferies led this new Nissan's record. Two concentric lines of Patrol SUVs drove in opposite directions around the outline of a falcon, a total distance of over 1.4 Kilometers. The shape formed by the 180 Nissan Patrols taking part in the attempt measured 176.5 meters by 225 meters. Viewed from above, the activation looked like a giant falcon in flight over the sands of the Arabian desert.

As mentioned, this is the third time Nissan Patrol has broken a Guinness World Records title. Earlier, in September 2015, the Patrol SUV currently is the fastest on the ascent of a 100-meter sand dune by any SUV, scaling the dune in a rapid 4.9 seconds. The first title was achieved in August 2013, when the Nissan Patrol successfully towed the world's heaviest aircraft for more than 164 feet (50 meters) at Sharjah International Airport, UAE.

Nissan in the middle east has added three new editions to the Patrol SUV family earlier this month. This includes the Patrol Safari Falcon, Gazelle and Gazelle-X being sold only in the Middle East market. The names of the new cars also inspired the shape formed during the record-breaking synchronized car dance.

Kalyana Sivagnanam, regional vice president, Marketing and Sales, Nissan AMI and President of Nissan Middle East believes that Patrol holds a unique and a special place in the people of Middle East. "We believe the launches of the Patrol Falcon, Gazelle and Gazelle-X will continue the car's proud legacy as one of the only true all-terrain vehicles of its time, and this new Guinness World Records title will further cement the Patrol's legendary status in the region,” he added.

All the participating people in this synchronized Car Dance were Nissan Staff. Nissan Patrol market share in the region has gone up by 11.4% this year. Nissan says that since 2011 sales of Patrol have quadrupled, with market share being up by 167%. Furthermore, in the first half of Nissan Middle East's current financial year (April – September 2018) there was a year-on-year increase in sales of the Patrol Safari family of 30% across the Middle East region.