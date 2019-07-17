Watch: This VW Passat is the ‘world’s fastest shed’ with 450hp of power!

There have been instances in the past when simple and humble family cars have been transformed into something quite outrageous. However, this particular mod-job, of a 1999 Volkswagen Passat is nothing like anything seen in the modern world. Built to look like a shed, this 'real-estate' on four-wheels has even entered the Guinness Book of World record. For what you ask? Well, it currently holds the title of the 'World's fastest Shed'. Built of the underpinnings of more than a decade old Passat, it has a 450hp, 4.2-litre V8 engine from a B7-generation Audi RS4.

This 'barn-tastic' creation also deploys Audi's Quattro four-wheel-drive system for 'extra stability'. In addition to this, its creator has supplied it with an additional metal frame which supports the exterior wooden panels. This shed rides on the custom-built hydraulic suspension. The system is designed in such a way that it can lower the ride height of the shed and hence when parked, it does look like and actually shed. In order to support the massive weight, this shed uses Volkswagen Transporter's wheels which are wrapped in commercial vehicle rubber.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The video, uploaded on the YouTube channel 'Living Life Fast', gives us a glimpse of what this particular creation is like on the road. The cabin is divided into two compartments, at the front is the seating space for the driver and the passenger. While at the back, there are the living quarters. The 'shed on wheels' drives like any other normal car, though it becomes quite apparent in the video that it is quite wide. It took about seven months for this creation to come to life. In addition to the Volkswagen Passat's underpinnings and the heart of the Audi RS4, this shed uses parts from a variety of different vehicles.

What are your views on this creation? Do let us know in the comment section below!

Image Source: Living Life Fast / YouTube