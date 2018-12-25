Watch: The Grand Tour Christmas Special is here! James May fans will love it

Before the new year starts, before the new season of the The Grand Tour starts, before we watch the episodes on loop again, the good people from the show have released a video - a Christmas Special. As is a great tradition with Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May, a Christmas Special is inevitable. But unlike many previous years, this one has actually comes in time for Christmas. But it isn't screeching tyres and screaming engines this time - James May fans will particularly love it. Captain Slow still won't wear a Christmas Jumper.

So, what do you hope to see? Take a wild guess and you’ll be wrong about what the special has in it. But it’s got James May and we do think he’s fantastic.

The Grand Tour will return to Amazon Prime on 18 January. While it was earlier slated to release in December, it was delayed to January and frankly now that we’ve see the Christmas Special, we can’t complain.

The new season will have the three travelling the world, driving exotic sports cars, Italian classic cars to RVs and American muscle too. There will of course be challenges, some of which will be downright uncanny but that’s what is pretty much the crux of the show.

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May have been rampaging around the globe in cars for decades now. The trio has been a hot favourite across the world and you don’t even need to be a hardcore motoring enthusiast to love them. There’s something for everyone – travel, food (or Hammond’s dislike for most of it) and camaraderie (in which they always leave a man behind).