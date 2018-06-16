Watch Tesla Model X zip through one of Boring Company’s tunnels in first test run

Elon Musk's idea of fixing traffic in Los Angeles through his Boring Company is nearing reality and he has now shared an incredible video of one of the underground tunnels being tested. The video shows a Tesla Model X hurling through a tunnel at respectable speeds. The objective behind the Boring Company is to ease congestion in traffic through a network of tunnels under the city, which can be use to transport people and cyclists in pods. The network also has platforms which can be used by car owners to travel from point to point under the city, bypassing all traffic.

Last month, Elon Musk said the Loop service will be up and running in the coming months post regulatory requirements have been met and that LA will avail free rides on it. The first phase of the Boring Company includes a 4.3-km stretch in the busy West Los Angeles.

Overall, Musk wants to expand it to a 96-km tunnel network, which would make it one of the largest subway networks in the US. Musk further said that the cyclists and pedestrians will have priority access to the Boring Company tunnels, and it will cost less than a bus ticket.

While the underground tunnel system is aimed at decongesting traffic, experts have suggested that this will create sections of heavy traffic since people, cyclists and cars will be awaiting to board the tunnel at the stations.

Musk has not yet full revealed details on how will the Loop transportation system work exactly, but based on the previous proposals, people's cars will be placed on 'electric skates' that will transport them to and fro.

The Chicago project looks to be the first pilot project for this bus-style loop system. It will carry 16 passengers and luggage in electric vehicles underground at up to 161 km/h.