Watch: Tesla Model 3 transformed into a pick-up truck

Tesla Model 3, the smallest car in the American electric car manufacturer's portfolio, known for its clever technology, has now been modified into a pick-up truck by a YouTube inventer Simone Gietz. In a video, which was recently uploaded on her YouTube channel, Simone takes the viewer through the entire process of the transformation of her Tesla Model 3 into an electric pick-up truck. The modification of this electric sedan is being done in order to shoot a 'fake Tesla truck commercial video'.

As can be seen in the video, the Tesla Model 3 is completely stripped of its stock interiors, measured and then had it rear half cut with power tools. The end result, we have to say, look quite convincing. The red Tesla Model 3 pick-up truck, which Simone has named as the Truckla, looks built for the purpose. The loading bay of the Truckla comes with a roof rack, which further increases its practicality quotient. The project, which is still a work in progress, once completed, is going to give birth to the world's first electric pick-up truck, claims the Simone. It would be interesting to see what Elon Musk has to say about Simone's creation.

So far we have seen a couple of electric pick-up truck concepts, noticeably from Rivian, but it seems that it is still some time away that a one gets launched for the public. The Tesla Model 3, on which Simone's Truckla is based on, is the latest offering from American electric vehicle manufacturer. It sits as the entry-level from the brand and costs about $35,000 in the United States for its base variant. Tesla has been at the forefront of electric mobility. It has prompted major OEMs like BMW, Audi, Mercedes, Volvo, and others to take the leap into developing all-electric vehicles.

Image Source: Simone Gietz/YouTube