Watch Tesla Cybertruck rival Rivian pick-up perform a perfect 360-degree tank turn!

Though the Tesla Cybertruck is all that everyone is talking about right now, let's not forget about Rivian. Yes, the Rivian, R1T and the R1S electric pick-up trucks, that were showcased well before the Cybertruck. Now, in a recent video uploaded by Rivian on its official YouTube channel, the company has showcased its R1T pick-up truck perform a perfect 360-degree tank turn. Yes, with this, this pick-up truck essentially has a zero turning radius. Rivian has confirmed that this feature will be available on both the R1T and the R1S models from the brand.

The Rivian R1T and the R1S electric pick-up trucks are going to launch sometime during the second half of 2020 in select international markets. With this, they are set to go on sale well ahead of the Tesla Cybertruck, which is the closet rival and set to go in production only by 2021.

Rivian's electric pick-up trucks are one of the highly anticipated upcoming EVs. The R1T and the R1S are able to execute this perfect 360-degree tank turn with the help of their quad motor set-up. Each wheel gets its own electric motor. The tank turn is implemented by varying the torque provided to each wheel.

Though the Rivian and the Cybertruck are likely to remain elusive from the Indian market for some time, auto brands back home have already started working on India-specific models. We currently have the Hyundai Kona, Tata Tigor and the Mahindra eVerito, as electric only models on sale in India. And soon, these will be joined by the all-electric offerings from Tata Motors as well as MG. Soon, there will be a budget electric offering coming from Maruti Suzuki as well. Not only this, but Tesla might also make its way to the Indian market soon!