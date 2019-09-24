Watch Terminator: Dark Fate trailer – classic ‘ol truck chases, wrecking cars and ‘he’s back’

Mr Music, will you play? DUNDUN DUN DUNDUN. Yes, Terminator is returning to our screens this November and whether or not you've been a fan of the series, there is a little part of you which is extremely eager to find out what happens. For firsts, the man said he'd be back years ago and he's kept his promise – the prodigal son is back! And it looks like Arnold Schwarzenegger is not playing the baddie this time. This is technically the sixth film in the series, but it is a sequel to the first two hugely popular movies - Terminator (1984) and Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1997).

The Connor family remains the only hope humanity has for survival against the machines and it is all down to Sarah Connor (oh yes, the original Sarah Connor) to save the day. On the other side of the ring, the machines seem to have had upgraded tenfold. They can now multiply from one to two and they look angrier too.

The movie promises classic Terminator shenanigans we first saw in 1984 with advanced killing machines teleporting into the past looking like humans but with complete disregard to public decency.

Ducati Monster 1100S as a sinister-looking Moto-Terminator will give you the heebie-jeebies

But we're more excited about the chases scenes with a giant truck keeping up with something like a Harley-Davidson Fat Bob. But then, so far we haven't seen the Harley with an Arnold Schwarzenegger on it. Anywho, it is only the trailer. They may be saving the best bit for later and we say this with no intent to raise your expectations.

Terminator series has had an unspoken connection with cars, bikes, and trucks with a lot of them being wrecked constantly. Remember Moto Terminators? Those sinister-looking motorcycles with serious firepower were ridiculously cool in Terminator: Salvation. Here's to hoping similar action or better from Dark Fate – coming to a theatre near you on 1st November.