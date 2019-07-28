Watch: Renault Kwid facelift flaunts K-ZE styling, Alto rival soon to get major update

Renault is working on a mid-life update for its popular entry-level hatchback Kwid for the Indian market. The test mule of the same has been caught spotted testing on Indian road several times in the recent past. A recent video, uploaded by Auto Trend TV on its YouTube channel, gives us a closer look at what changes this Maruti Suzuki Alto rival is going to come with. Though the test mule seen in the video is under heavy camouflage, it is clear that the Kwid will get an all-new front fascia with this mid-life update.

Up-front, the Renault Kwid facelift will have an identical design to that of the K-ZE concept which was showcased by the automaker earlier this year. The changes will see this hatchback come with sleek daytime running lamps placed above the main headlamp units, a new aesthetic trend which we are now seeing across manufacturers. Also, the updated Kwid will also get a new and wider grille along with a restyled front bumper. Changes on the side profile and the rear fascia are not going to be as drastic.

Interiors of the Renault Kwid facelift will also undergo minor updates. However, do not expect any major transformation as this is just a mid-life update. Renault is also going to upgrade the crashworthiness of the Kwid. In addition to structural improvements, this hatchback will get several active safety features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD as standard across the range. The list is also going to include rear parking sensors, driver and passenger seat belt warning along with the high-speed alert system.

The engine specifications of the Renault Kwid facelift are expected to remain the same. It will continue to come with a 0.8-litre and a 1.0-litre petrol engine in its line-up. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox. Renault is likely to launch the Kwid facelift with BS-6 compliant engines. Prices of the updated version will be slightly higher in comparison to the current model.

Image Credits: Auto Trend TV (YouTube)