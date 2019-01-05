Watch out Tesla! The Polestar 2 is Volvo’s 400hp Model 3 rival : First images revealed!

In the future, if there is any European manufacturer that will have Tesla on their toes, it will be Polestar the electric off-shoot of Swedish car manufacturer Volvo. They started with the drop-dead gorgeous, 600 hp hybrid the Polestar 1 that is slated to have one of the longest ranges among modern electric car. Now as the new year unfolds Polestar has just dropped a teaser image of the Polestar 2 which unlike the hybrid Polestar 1, will be an all-electric car. Much like the Tesla Model 3, will be a family sedan with four doors and a fast-back styled body. The Polestar 2 will go into production following the Polestar 1, which is slated for later this year.

According to the recently released blueprint specification the Polestar 2, will be Volvo’s first-ever electric vehicle and will come with a more than adequate range of 483 km. As of now the company the output of the fastback will be close to 400 hp, about 200 hp less than the performance hybrid Polestar 2. This aside, the Polestar will also be the first to debut with the Google Android HMI for Volvo group and will feature its in-car version of Google Assistant. Something that could really work out well for driver convenience.

The Polestar 2 is likely to be underpinned by the same electric hardware as the Polestar 1. Although it will miss out on the 4 cyl in-line supercharged petrol motor of the Polestar 1, getting the electric motors and the Integrated Starter Generator (ISG), instead of along with the torque vectoring which controls the power sent to each wheel. Thus far, there's only one image of the Polestar 2 although more information is likely to evolve over the weeks to come. It is likely to be priced at par with the Rs 25 lakh Tesla Model 3 (converted sans duties) and will be the first of the four promised EVs by Volvo ahead of 2020. Rather un-imaginatively the next two will be called the Polestar 3 and 4, one of which is likely to be a convertible. Interestingly the Polestars will be sold only through a leasing model with two- or three-year subscription plans.