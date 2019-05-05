Watch: MG Hector latest teaser shows its 10.4-inch vertical touchscreen

The latest teaser uploaded on the YouTube channel of Morris Garages India gives us a glimpse of the interiors of its upcoming SUV Hector. The teaser highlights the 10.4-inch vertical touchscreen system that this mid-size premium SUV is going to offer. The system comes with an HD display and is going to act as the centre of all communications between the vehicle and its owner. We say communications because the Hector is going to be the first car in its segment to offer connected car technology through the i-Smart next-generation system.

Apart from this 'mobile-like interface', the MG Hector is going to have several other creature comforts as well. The list includes soft-touch materials on the dashboard, leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, power adjustable driver's seat, cruise control, a 360-degree camera to name a few. It is also going to get an LED projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights, LED tail-lamps and is likely to come with rain-sensing wipers and auto-headlamp feature.

The Hector is expected to launch in India this month. It is likely to offer petrol as well as diesel engine options. The petrol derivative is expected to be a 1.5-litre unit. While the diesel engine could be a 2.0-litre unit. Reports suggest that the latter has been sourced from Fiat and currently performs its duties on the Jeep Compass. The same is capable of churning out 170 BHP of power along with 350 Nm of peak torque. This SUV is going to offer a manual as well as an automatic transmission option.

Going by the teasers, the MG Hector clearly appears to be bigger in comparison to other players in the segment against which it is going to compete i.e. the Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier and Hyundai Tucson. In terms of its dimensions, it matches with the likes of Honda CR-V. However, at the time of its launch, MG is going to offer the same only in a 5-seater configuration. A 7-seater version is expected to join the ranks at a later stage. Prices for the Hector should fall in-between the range of Rs 13 lakh to Rs 18 Lakh (ex-showroom).