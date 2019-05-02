Watch: Hyundai Venue base variant spotted; looks smart!

The smallest SUV from Hyundai's portfolio, the Venue sub-compact SUV is all set to make its official debut in India on the 21st of May this year. Measuring under 4-meters in length, it will pitch against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and the Ford EcoSport. We expect its prices to fall in-between the range of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). Official bookings for this urban utility vehicle are set to commence from today across all Hyundai dealerships at a token amount of Rs 21,000. A video which was recently uploaded on a YouTube channel 'BMC HD Videos', showcases the base variant of this sub-compact SUV.

Through this video, we can see that the entry-level variant of the Venue is going to get steel wheels instead of alloy wheels and is going to miss out on several other features. For instance, it is not going to get fog-lamps on the front, there will be no LED daytime running lights and neither will it get projector headlamps. The wing mirrors are not going to get integrated turn indicators, while there will be no rear wiper and washer combo either. Also, instead of a shark-fin antenna, this trim comes with a conventional one.

Though it is not clear in the video, the interior of the base Variant of the Venue is likely to miss out on features such as an infotainment system, automatic climate control, steering mounted audio control, vehicle start-stop button to name a few.

To put things in perspective, the top-end variant of the Venue will come with features such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system enabled with Android Auto and Apple Car Play. The vehicle will get automatic climate control, an electric sunroof, built-in air purifier, wireless charging, rear air-con vents, cornering lamps to name a few. In terms of safety, as standard, the Venue will offer dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, driver and passenger seat belt warning and high-speed alert system.

The Hyundai Venue is going to offer three engine options in its portfolio. These will include 1.0-litre turbo petrol, 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.4-litre diesel engine. Transmission options will include a 7-speed DCT, 6-speed manual transmission and a 5-speed manual transmission.

Video Source: BMC HD Videos (YouTube)