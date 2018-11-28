Watch: Clarkson, Hammond & May are back with more powerrr! The Grand Tour season 3 trailer is out

The three biggest names when it comes to motoring enthusiasts - Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May – are back for the third innings of their hit show The Grand Tour. We've seen the trailer and it is everything that we expected – supercars drifting, pickup trucks crashing, muscle cars racing, explosions for no good reason, with a large serving of the fabled idiocy on the side. The first episode of The Grand Tour will be streamed on Amazon Prime on 18 January 2019. Check out the trailer below to see what we're on about.

The opening scene has Richard Hammond in a pickup truck on an old and withered wooden bridge over a hurtling river below. The concern on his face is quite called for. We will also see The Driver out of his natural habitat of The Grand Tour's track and on another one carved on snow in an inappropriate shape – wonder if it was Clarkson's idea. Well, we're sure it was. And! Mr Clarkson will be seen as a cyclist too. There's more - a helicopter is on fire. Hmm, we'll see what went wrong next month.

The three will be travelling the world, driving exotic sports cars, Italian classic cars to RVs and American muscle too. There will be challenges, some of which will be downright uncanny but that's what is pretty much the crux of the show.

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May have been rampaging around the globe in cars for decades now. The trio has been a hot favourite across the world and you don't even need to be a hardcore motoring enthusiast to love them. There's something for everyone – travel, food (or Hammond's dislike for most of it) and camaraderie (in which they always leave a man behind).