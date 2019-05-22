Watch: BMW thanks former Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche for ‘inspiring competition’ in a witty video

Car manufacturers often feature one another in an ad campaign – portraying rivalry in a friendly way – or in videos/social content. Remember the video Mercedes-Benz released starring a chicken showcasing 'magic body control' but then Jaguar went a step ahead and starred a Jaguar in their video which ate the chicken since they 'prefer cat like reflexes'. If you haven't seen these videos, you've got to log on to YouTube today.

Now there's a new video BMW has released marking Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche's resignation from the position in May this year. They even managed to find a man who could sport a walrus mustache, as well as Dieter does, to play the role.

The video revolves around Dieter's last day at Daimler's office with him meeting people, bidding goodbye, handing over the company ID tag, and then being driven home in a Mercedes-Benz which is a company car that drops him and leaves.

What follows is Dieter looking at his Mercedes being driven away and for a moment you go 'aww' in your head. But then, he drives his own car out the garage so you go 'whaaa'. If I write which car was it, you won't watch the video and I insist, you must.

Considered a business rock star in Germany, Dieter ran one of the largest German car manufacturers for over 13 years. Zetsche has also been an animated character called Dr. Z - an American and Canadian ad campaign for a friendly CEO who would answer all questions.

Among his duties, Dieter also handled Mercedes car division himself and introduced an entirely new design for the brand and as an engineer, he paid a lot of attention to performance and quality. Daimlers's new CEO is Ola Källenius and Mr. Zetsche will be the non-executive chairman in 2021.