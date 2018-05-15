Watch a Tesla tow a Boeing 787 Dreamliner and break a Guinness World Record!

From the first mass-market car being sent on space to building an electric car that crossed the United States of America with the shortest charging time, Elon Musk's Tesla is breaking Guinness World Records one after the other. The record-breaking spree doesn't seem to be slowing as Tesla just broke a new Guinness World Record in Melbourne, Australia. The Tesla Model X P100 has set a new world record for the heaviest tow by a series production electric car. The towed plane in the discussion is a fairly large one being the Qantas' Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Qantas says that "Never has a passenger airliner been hitched to an electric passenger vehicle for towing. Well at least until today" (Till Tesla Model X P100 pulled the Dreamliner). On a remote taxiway at Melbourne Airport, a Tesla Model X P100D showcased its pulling power of any electric passenger vehicle came face to face against the newest star of the Qantas fleet, a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Testing its peak torque, Tesla Model X P100D, which has a road tow capacity of 2.5 tonnes, pulled the 130 tonnes 787 Boeing aircraft for 300 meters to meet the criteria set up Guinness World Records book.

This Tesla is not the first electric vehicle to pull the Qantas aircraft. The company is using EV tugs in Canberra and Sydney and helps in Qantas' greenhouse reduction program. The company now has Tesla charging ports at its valet parking in many Australian cities. This is also the second time Tesla and Qantas have supported each other. Earlier in February 2017, a Boeing 737 and Tesla Model S raced for over 3 kilometres at Avalon airport. Quick acceleration allowed the Tesla to grab a headstart and the Boeing rubbed off the Tesla's 250 kmph top speed by gaining lead thereafter.

Built on the Tesla platform, the battery on the Model X is placed on the floor, giving the electric car a low centre of gravity. This also reduces the risk of a rollover. Without an engine, Model X has a crumple zone much larger than other SUVs to absorb the energy of a front-end impact. Tesla Model X hits 0-100 kmph (almost) in 3.2 seconds with a top speed of 250 kmph, all while producing zero (wheel to pipe) emissions. Tesla claims that the Model X has the lowest drag coefficient in the SUV segment.