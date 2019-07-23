Watch a Mercedes-Benz truck do bottle cap challenge in an unbelievable way!

Fads catch up in today's world much faster than they did in the yesteryear – all thanks to social media and the ease of access to it. One that's gripping the world currently is challenging your mates to do stuff that mostly irrelevant, but sort of cool. We've all heard the present-day epidemic of the #bottlecapchallenge. We've seen Jason Statham do it, we've seen Akshay Kumar do it, and we've seen people who don't know jack about kicking failing miserably at it, do it as well. But then, there's a different breed of people who like to include their automobiles in everything they do in their lives. And we're glad that they do. We've seen motorcycles do the challenge, we've seen rally cars, and now we're looking at a lorry own the challenge like a boss.

The driver of the Mercedes lorry must have incredible precision with the steering. Lorry drivers anyway have a lot more of surface area to be careful about so they must master steering. Ask a regular car driver to do this in a lorry, and they'll most likely run over the bottle and the box and the chair and the camera as well perhaps.

You may also like: And the coolest five-year-old kid award goes to…Lila Kalis: Watch her drift a Corvette!

Can't say if you were reminded of it, but this video certainly got us thinking about a video Volvo did with Jean-Claude Van Damme demonstrating the steering precision on their trucks. Nothing much, it was just Mr Damme doing an epic split standing on the rearview mirrors of two Volvo lorries which were being driven in reverse. Remember that?