War of the Hatchbacks! 2018 Hyundai Santro vs Tata Tiago vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The new 2018 Hyundai Santro is set to be launched in India on 23rd October. With this, the company is all set to revive the brand that essentially started the journey of Hyundai in the country. The new Santro will be launched ahead of the festive season in India and the new model will mark 20 years of the Santro along with the company in India as the first ever Hyundai (Santro) arrived in India on 23rd September 1998. The new 2018 Hyundai Santro will primarily challenge the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio and the Tata Tiago and here is how the new 2018 Hyundai Santro will take on its two aforementioned rivals. While it can only be said during the launch if Hyundai has managed to light up a firecracker in the form of the new Santro or not, here we bring you how the car will fare against the Tata Tiago and Maruti Suzuki Celerio on the basis of what we know so far.

2018 Hyundai Santro vs Tata Tiago vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio Design & Appearance

The Hyundai Santro was originally loved and admired for its tall boy design and the new model is expected to follow the same path. The new Hyundai Santro will be taller and wider than the i10 that should give it a decent on-road presence. The Tata Tiago looks smarter and key reasons behind its sales are stylish looks and high value for money. The car has modern looks and for this reason, youngsters seem to like it a lot. Last but definitely not the least, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio gets a design language that is fresh and modern and does not look outdated.

2018 Hyundai Santro vs Tata Tiago vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio Engine & Performance

The new 2018 Hyundai Santro is expected to use a 1.0-litre Kappa petrol engine that will come mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The company is also expected to offer an AMT that will be first ever for Hyundai. Tata Tiago gets power from two engine options. While the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 83 bhp and 114 Nm, the 1.05-litre Revotorq diesel engine makes out 67 bhp and 140 Nm. Last but definitely not the least, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio gets power from a 998cc, three-cylinder petrol engine that is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 67 bhp and 90 Nm. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual transmission with an optional AMT as well.

2018 Hyundai Santro vs Tata Tiago vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio Features

The new 2018 Hyundai Santro will get a touchscreen infotainment system that is expected to support both, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The car will also get safety features like ABS with EBD, dual front airbags as standard across all variants. Tata Tiago on the other hand, gets a Harmon Kardon music system with Bluetooth and AUX-in connectivity. The car also gets steering audio controls to offer convenience to the driver. Last, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio gets features like fog lamps, ORVMs with turning winkers and alloy wheels. The car also gets driver side power windows and the safety features include ABS, dual airbags, engine immobilizer and more.

2018 Hyundai Santro vs Tata Tiago vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio Price in India

The new 2018 Hyundai Santro is expected to be launched in India at a starting price of close to Rs 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Tiago price in India currently starts at Rs 3.39 lakh that reaches up till Rs 6.04 lakh. Last but definitely not the least, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio price in India starts at Rs 4.21 lakh that ends up till Rs 5.40 lakh. All prices being, ex-showroom, Delhi.