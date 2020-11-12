Waiting period for few of these popular Maruti Suzuki CNG cars is now 4-5 months

Popular carlines from Maruti Suzuki currently now command a 4-5 month waiting period in their CNG guise. The CNG effectively replaces the diesel portfolio that played a major part in Maruti sales.

By:November 12, 2020 11:14 AM

Maruti Suzuki dealerships are quite busy these days. It is the festive season and dealers are busy catering to the customers right now. To spice up things, Maruti Suzuki is also offering many festive edition kits and the like. With production resuming at a fair clip, deliveries too are happening in quick succession. However, if you are one looking for a more economical method for daily running of your Maruti Suzuki vehicle, you will turn towards CNG as a propulsion option. Given that Maruti has the widest portfolio in CNG, their cars literally fly off the shelves. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, production of the cars has taken a hit and so has supply to the dealers. At present, customers booking the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga or Wagon R CNG have to deal with the waiting period. For the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, it is only two months whereas for the Ertiga, it stretches to four-five.

The waiting period of these cars isn’t colour dependent. While the Ertiga customers have no option but to wait. Wagon R customers can though look at the Celerio CNG. The latter is available within 15-20 days of booking. It is slightly expensive than the Wagon R but will give you the same mileage and lower running costs. Customers can also look at the S-Presso as well as Alto CNG versions too. These two are also readily available.

At a pinch, customers can also jump ship and choose the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG. It is also a viable option for those looking for an economical runabout. Question to other manufacturers then? Why is it that you don’t develop your CNG options? Makers like Tata as well as Mahindra dabbled with this tech for a bit in their passenger cars but currently aren’t offering anything. How about perhaps a factory-fitted Triber or Go+ CNG?

