Wacky, dangerous idea to stop people from using high beam in cars!

All modern vehicles come with a high and a low beam for headlamps and there is a purpose behind them. However, flashing people in the eyes with a full blast of high beam is certainly not it but alas that's what it's mostly used for. So, some drivers in China found an ingenious method to deter these high-beamers - scary decals on the rear window. And we say scary - think really creepy - think Kayako from Grudge or the annoyed water well lady from The Ring.

These stickers are only clearly visible when the driver behind the car switches to high-beam. They are visible in the day but only slightly and won't show at all if you be a civilised driver and keep the lights on low beam. If you plan to annoy the driver in front, however, you'll see a creepy pair of eyes staring back at you.

The decals are reflective and come in full view when an inconsiderate driver switches to high beam behind the car

Beijing authorities also took notice of this phenomenon. While it isn't illegal to put decals on a rear window of a car, the authorities said that stickers of this nature can be a cause of accidents. And they aren't wrong in saying that - you're driving along thinking about what will you eat for dinner and suddenly you see a face like that in the photo above. You might lose your appetite if you're startled and lose control of the car.

High-beams are highly annoying – whether there's a car with all of the illuminations from its headlamps inside your car tailgating you or there's one driving down the other side being inconsiderate and leaving its beams in your face. True, we all want to cure this disease, so some resorted to extreme measures like startling drivers. But how about we be civilised drivers and lower the beams? Sounds like a cheaper and simpler plan.