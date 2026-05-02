VW Virtus sales FY26: Why this sedan is beating SUVs and outselling Taigun

While the Hyundai Creta outsells the entire midsize sedan segment combined, the Volkswagen Virtus has emerged as a rare outlier, posting 7.1% growth in FY26 to become India’s best-selling midsize sedan.

The dominance of SUVs in India is stark: in FY26, a single midsize SUV (Hyundai Creta, 201,921 units) sold almost four times more than five midsize sedans – Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Skoda Slavia, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and Volkswagen Virtus (56,388 units).

But while sedans are being gobbled up by SUVs – and the Ciaz has been discontinued – the Virtus remains an outlier; in FY26, it was the only midsize sedan whose sales grew in a shrinking segment.

The tide may soon turn, however. On May 22, Honda will launch the City facelift, while updated versions of the Virtus and Slavia are slated for release later this year.

FY26 sales analysis

According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data, sales of the Verna dropped 36.3% – from 15,593 units to just 9,925 units; of the City dropped 34.5% – from 10,901 units to 7,142 units; and of the Slavia dropped 7.7% – from 15,585 units to 14,382 units.

The Virtus, however, was an exception, whose sales grew 7.1% – from 21,432 units to 22,959 units – and was the largest-selling midsize sedan in FY26.

Automotive experts attribute this resilience to the Virtus being a ‘complete’ package. “It combines classy styling with a segment-best 521-litre boot – larger than many SUVs,” an analyst noted. “Its 5-star safety rating and 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre performance-focused engines have also cemented its status among driving enthusiasts. In a sea of SUVs, this sedan stands out.”

Virtus outsells Taigun

In a rare market anomaly, the Virtus even outsold its SUV sibling, the Taigun (13,702 units), despite sharing the same platform and pricing.

Nitin Kohli, brand director, Volkswagen India, said that ever since its launch, the Virtus has been building strong momentum. “Over the last couple of years, it has consistently led midsize sedan sales, with more than one‑third share of the segment,” he said. “It’s more than just a cult car, but is helping revive the sedan culture in India.”