VW Taigun facelift to debut April 9; feature, gearbox upgrades in focus

A key highlight is likely to be the introduction of an 8-speed automatic gearbox for the 1.0-litre TSI engine, replacing the current torque converter unit and aimed at improving drivability and efficiency.

Volkswagen will unveil the updated Taigun on April 9, with prices to be announced later according to dealer sources. Built on the MQB-A0-IN platform and sharing underpinnings with the Skoda Kushaq, the Taigun facelift is expected to mirror upgrades seen on its sibling. A key highlight is likely to be the introduction of an 8-speed automatic gearbox for the 1.0-litre TSI engine, replacing the current torque converter unit and aimed at improving drivability and efficiency.

The SUV is expected to retain its existing powertrain lineup, comprising a 1.0-litre TSI and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine. Manual transmission options will continue across both, while the 1.5-litre will retain the 7-speed DSG automatic. No hybrid or CNG options are expected.

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On the feature front, Dealers tell us that Volkswagen will aim to enhance the Taigun’s value proposition with more equipment across variants. Lower trims could see additions such as LED lighting, alloy wheels, sunroof, automatic climate control and an updated infotainment system, similar to what has been seen on the refreshed Kushaq. Higher variants are expected to offer a larger touchscreen, digital cockpit, ambient lighting, and improved connectivity features. However there is no confirmation on whether the Taigun will also get a massage feature for the rear seats that made its debut on the Kushaq. On the safety front, Six airbags are likely to be standard, with the model expected to retain its 5-star Global NCAP safety rating.

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The update comes at a critical time. The mid-size SUV segment accounted for around 42.4% of India’s SUV market by end-2025, according to JATO Dynamics, but remains dominated by a few high-volume players. Between August 2025 and January 2026, Hyundai’s Creta averaged around 14,000 units a month, followed by Toyota’s Hyryder which is close to 7,200 units and Maruti Suzuki’s Grand Vitara at around 6,900 units. In contrast, the Taigun and Kushaq averaged about 1,045 units and 680 units respectively, confirming both models have their work cut out to take on other rivals in the rapidly growing mid-size SUV segment.