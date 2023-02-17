Vredestein Pinza AT tyres launched in India

The Vredestein Pinza AT tyres have been tested extensively in different climates and weather conditions across multiple continents.

Apollo Tyres has introduced premium SUV tyres in India, called the Vredestein Pinza AT. These tyres, with all-weather grip, deliver quieter rides, says the company. Vredestein Pinza AT is a global product, manufactured in India.

Targeted at premium SUVs from brands like Jeep, JLR, Mercedes, Toyota and Volvo, these high-performance tyres have been developed after an intensive study into SUV owner’s/driver’s habits and preferences.

Produced at Apollo Tyres’ Vadodara and Andhra Pradesh facilities, these tyres have been tested extensively in different climates and weather conditions across multiple continents, says Apollo.

Commenting on the launch of Vredestein Pinza AT in India, Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres Ltd said, “The introduction of Pinza AT demonstrates our unwavering commitment to meeting the drivers’ needs and ensuring that they have carefully thought-out and expertly engineered solutions, no matter what they drive or where they drive it. These tyres have been refined for on-road civility but built rugged for off-road capability, and will appeal to the off-roading enthusiast with premium SUVs or with a premium mindset.”

Some of the key attributes of the Pinza AT are its silent groove and multi-pinch technology to keep noise levels down, stone ejectors, 5th generation polymer blend to provide wet weather stability, and a wider pattern for better water evacuation.