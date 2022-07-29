Volvo’s Google-based infotainment system now supports Apple CarPlay

Select Volvo models including the new XC40 Recharge, will get this update soon.

The Swedish automaker, Volvo has announced that it now supports Apple CarPlay. Volvo cars with Google built-in infotainment systems will automatically support CarPlay via an over-the-air update (OTA) that can be downloaded from anywhere with a cellular connection, without visiting the dealership.

Select Volvo models including the new XC40 Recharge, will get this update soon. Volvo introduced built-in Google the infotainment system in its latest cars since mid-2021. It features Google Maps, voice assistant and other Google and Android applications without having to connect one’s Android smartphone.

Volvo launched its first electric vehicle on July 26, 2022, the XC40 Recharge, in India and priced it at Rs 55.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

It is the first global EV to be locally assembled in India, at the carmaker’s Hosakote plant in Karnataka. The Volvo XC40 Recharge will be sold exclusively through the company’s official website and can be booked for Rs 50,000.

The current infotainment system of XC40 Recharge runs on the Android Automotive OS. When it was first released, it didn’t support Apple CarPlay, but through this OTA update Apple CarPlay will be functional too.

The update also brings a host of bug fixes and optimisation such as reducing the rate of false “no entry” traffic sign alerts, and improved iPhone connectivity including wireless charging compatibility.

Jim Nichols, head of product and technology consumer offer at Volvo Car USA said, “Through over-the-air updates we can make sure that our customers can enjoy new features quickly and easily,” he further added “It also means that a new Volvo car continues improving even after it has left the factory.”

Over 197,000 Volvo vehicles received the previous OTA update in April. This update will be available in 14 new markets, and Volvo plans to release updates for more vehicles every time.