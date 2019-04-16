Volvo Cars can now communicate hazards, roads conditions with each other

Volvo Cars have launched an industry-first connected car safety technology that allows Volvo vehicles to communicate with each other and warn other vehicles of hazards on the road.

The Hazard Light Alert and Slipper Road Alert were first introduced in 2019 in Volvo’s latest generation vehicle with the 90 Series in Sweden and Norway. Volvo has now introduced this cloud-based technology across Europe. All 2020 model year Volvos sold in the region will come with the technology equipped as standard, while some older models will have the option of retrofitting the system. However, Volvo has not revealed which specific models can be equipped with the system.

Volvo claims that their research on road safety has revealed that by alerting the driver of impending hazards and providing them with time to slow down in a timely manner will allow them to adapt with time to spare and reduce the risk of accidents on the road.

Since last year, Volvo cars and Volvo trucks in Sweden and Norway have been sharing data to alert drivers. Sharing this real-time information can provide a strong boost to overall traffic safety and becomes more influential the more cars are connected.

Malin Ekholm, head of Volvo Cars Safety Centre stated that the more vehicles share safety data in real time, the safer roads will be. He also went on to say that the company is hoping to establish more partnerships for the same technology.

The could based system alerts other Volvos of impending hazards when one equipped Volvo vehicle switches on its hazard warning light through the cloud-based system. This can be particularly useful on blind corners and over the crest of hills in the road. While the Slippery Road Alert system helps to increase the driver’s awareness of the current and road ahead by anonymously collecting road surface data from vehicles further ahead on the road and warning drivers in advance.

Recently Volvo has announced that all its cars from 2020 will be limited to a top speed of 180 kmph and the manufacturer will install in-car cameras and sensors that monitor the driver allow the car to intervene if a clearly intoxicated or distracted driver is risking an accident involving serious injury or death. Additionally, Volvo will also make its safety knowledge easily accessible in a central library for the first time urging the car industry to use in the interest of road safety.