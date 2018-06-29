Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription launched: Undercuts XC Excellence price by Rs 34 lakh without missing many features

Volvo XC90 Excellence made its entry to India last year as the Swedish carmaker's first hybrid offering and the luxury SUV came with a Rs 1.31 crore price tag. Now, Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription has been launched as the second plug-in hybrid variant in the XC90 line up and it is positioned below the top-end Excellence trim. The new T8 Inscription can be yours for a price of Rs 96.65 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, India) and hence, it undercuts the price of XC90 Excellence by Rs 34 lakh. The new Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription looks identical to the T8 Hybrid Excellence but misses out on few features. For instance, a refrigerator, crystal gearshift knob and some other bits are gone.

The new Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription gets a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats and heads up display. In terms of safety, the new Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription offers seven airbags, adaptive cruise control that comes based on radar technology and collision avoidance system, to name a few. Other notable features include a four-zone climate control system and 19-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system.

Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription gets plug-in hybrid system

The Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription gets power from a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission system. The gasoline motor alone produces a maximum power output of 320 bhp and an additional 87 bhp from the electric motor takes the total output to 407 bhp. In terms of torque, the total output is rated at 640 Nm with the electric motor generating 240 Nm. The Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription takes 5.8 seconds to reach 100 kmph from a standstill and it can cover 40 km in the all-electric mode.

While Volvo has started the local assembling of the XC90 in India, the T8 petrol arrives here as CBU (Completely Built Unit) as the company only assembles the diesel versions here. The newly launched Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription locks its horns with the likes of Mercedes GLC and BMW X6. At this price point, the T8 Inscription is the only plug-in hybrid SUV and hence, it as an edge over its competition.