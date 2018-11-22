Volvo XC90 plug-in hybrid to be assembled in India starting 2019: 5 new hybrid cars in next 3 years

Volvo XC90 Plug-in HybridIn a big announcement today, Volvo Cars said that all of its models will have an electric variant, including mild hybrid, PHEV, and BEV. The first one of these will be the XC90 plug-in hybrid. The Swedish car manufacturer aims for 50% of its total sales to come from electric cars. Volvo launched its first PHEV in India in 2016. The company explained that nationwide infrastructure is not needed for plug-in hybrids. Volvo elaborated on the need for charging infrastructure, saying that 87% of cars in India run less than 30 km a day. And hence, simple car chargers installed at home and work should work well.

The focus is on solving the major problem of air pollution and plug-in hybrid can be the answer. They are 60% cleaner and can run on a pure electric motor and hybrid powertrain. Volvo will be employing the SPA platform to support electrification, placing the battery in the centre of the car for better driving dynamics.

Volvo XC90 plug-in hybrid will begin local assembly in India starting 2019, making it the first ever plug-in hybrid to be assembled in the country. Both Excellence trim on the XC90 T8 plug-in hybrid and the regular variants with be available with PHEV. Volvo Cars will be introducing four more plug-in hybrid cars in the next three years.

Volvo XC90 T8 plug-in hybrid will be assembled at Volvo's Bengaluru plant by end 2019. With this announcement, Volvo Cars puts electrification of cars on prime focus while charting a way for complete chase out of combustion engines.

Volvo Cars has started a new initiative called Breathe Free, under which the manufacturer rolled out environment activities to spread awareness on the rise in air pollution. The initiative, in association with ASSOCHAM, involves making a DIY air filter at schools in NCR and dealerships across the country. The air filter kit was distributed on Children's Day in areas where people can not afford air purifiers.

We're living in times when over 25% of the global population is breathing toxic air. In a stark contrast, Sweden is the least polluted country and India is the most polluted country in the world. Two Indians are killed every minute due to air pollution and the foul air is reducing the average life of Delhi residents by 10 years.

Klas Molin, Ambassador of Sweden to India says that India is taking the leadership role in combating pollution and climate change. India and China are living up to its expectations. India and Sweden have joined hands on a number of things key being sustainable mobility, including a bilateral agreement on sustainable development and renewable energy.

“I have worked with Volvo Cars very closely in a number of countries. In India, the company exercises it's sustainment responsibility very well,” Charles Frump, MD, Volvo Car India, said.